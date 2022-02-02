C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $196,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 392.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 49.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $931.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

