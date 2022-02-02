C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

