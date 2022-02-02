C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,396. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.