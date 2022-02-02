Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cabot by 221.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

