Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

