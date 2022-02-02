Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

