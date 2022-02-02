Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 84,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 269.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.83 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

