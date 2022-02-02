Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 86,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

