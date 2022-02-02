Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carvana were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,447 shares of company stock worth $5,121,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

