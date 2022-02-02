Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.