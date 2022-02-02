Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.18 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 295.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,160,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

