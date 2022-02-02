Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,891,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 3,034,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

