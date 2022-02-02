Callisto Network Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $27,700.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.80 or 0.07118927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 165.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

