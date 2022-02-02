Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 6,100 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

