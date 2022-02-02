Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Camden National has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.