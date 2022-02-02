Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$76.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.57.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.35. 25,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.96.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. Research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

