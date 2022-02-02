Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$76.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.57.
Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.35. 25,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$27.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.96.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
