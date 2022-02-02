Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.90.

Shares of CM opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

