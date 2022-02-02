Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.30% of Canopy Growth worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

