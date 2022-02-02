Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 6,968,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

