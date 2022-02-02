Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.25. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

