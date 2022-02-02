Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $93,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

TIGR stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

