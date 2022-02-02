Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $453,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,568 shares of company stock worth $4,942,067. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

