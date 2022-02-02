Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $381,000 in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

