Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $575,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

