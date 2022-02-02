Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $526,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

