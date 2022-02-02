Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

