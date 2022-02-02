Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

