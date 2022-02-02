Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 390.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 6.13.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

