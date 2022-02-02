Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

