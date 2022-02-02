Carlson Capital L P Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,142 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

