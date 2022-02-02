Carlson Capital L P Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 103.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 426,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

