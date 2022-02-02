Carlson Capital L P Has $4.46 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.96.

Shares of SEDG opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

