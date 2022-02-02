Carlson Capital L P Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.35% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alight stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

