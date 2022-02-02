Carlson Capital L P Sells 308,050 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,050 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 272,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 598,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

