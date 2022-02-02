Carlson Capital L P Sells 58,313 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,313 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.