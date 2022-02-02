Carlson Capital L P Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Generac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

