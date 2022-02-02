CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,384. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

