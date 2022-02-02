Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NYSE:CSV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

