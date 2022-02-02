Castle Hook Partners LP Has $2.73 Million Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $8,209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

