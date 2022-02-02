Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 711,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,311,000. Anaplan comprises about 1.6% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

