Castle Hook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,039 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up about 0.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

Bill.com stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

