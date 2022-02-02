Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

