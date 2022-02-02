Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

