Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

