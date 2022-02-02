Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

MMM stock opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

