Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

