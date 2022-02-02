CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $33,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

