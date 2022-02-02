Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.