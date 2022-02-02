CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 4,014,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

