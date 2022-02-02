CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

NYSE GIB traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 405,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

